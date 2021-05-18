Sen. Moran remembers late Dodge City native’s statewide impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is remembering Floris Jean Hampton’s statewide impact after her death on May 7.

“Floris Jean Hampton was an exemplary community leader in Kansas. She was fiercely dedicated to Dodge City and was involved in dozens of projects, organizations and committees throughout her life that made western Kansas a better place to live and raise a family. Her leadership was also sought at the state level, receiving appointments to governors’ committees and advisory councils, extending her impact statewide. However, anyone who knew Floris will remember her passion for Dodge City Community College, and particularly the nursing program, where her legacy will live on in the recently dedicated Floris Jean Hampton Nurse Education Center,” said Sen. Moran. “Kansans like Floris make our state the great place it is, and I am grateful to her many years of service to our state. I extend my sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and the Dodge City community.”

According to Hampton’s obituary from Swaim Funeral Home, she was born in Dodge City and spent most of her life in the area. It said she earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Emporia after just three years and immediately returned home to marry Marvin Hampton, whom she had known since she was 14 when he was hired as a neighbor’s farmhand.

The obituary said the Hamptons settled into northwest Ford Co. and started Eagle Bluff Ranch, named after an eagle’s nest on the property. It said the pair decided to return to school and went to William Newton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Winfield to become Registered Nurses, during which family, neighbors and friends successfully helped maintain the ranch. The Hamptons graduated first and second in their class and returned to Dodge City to maintain the ranch and continue their nursing careers at local hospitals.

According to the obituary, Hampton served on various boards of directors and committees at local, state and regional levels. It said she was a Kansas Attorney General Appointee to the Committee on Crime ad Violence Prevention, an Appointee to Senator Kaseebaum’s Committee for Military Academy Nominations, a Governor’s Appointee to the Advisory Council on Community Colleges and a Governor’s Appointee to the Kansas Board of Regents.

Dodge City Community College says its Floris Jean Hampton Nurse Education Center was named after her in January, after serving almost 30 years on its Board of Trustees.

Hampton’s obituary also says that she was a champion of the arts, an avid volunteer and the owner of various Thunderbirds, the latest of which was christened “LadyBird.”

A celebration of Hampton’s life will be held on June 18, in Dodge City.

