Sen. Marshall urges Biden Administration to withdraw proposed rule to Title X family planning program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined a letter to urge the Biden Administration to withdraw a proposed rule to the Title X family planning program regarding funding to abortion providers.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined his peers in an effort to oppose the Biden Administration’s effort to add a proposed rule to the Title X family planning program, which he said would direct tax dollars to abortion providers. In a public letter, Sen. Marshall joins his colleagues to urge Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to withdraw the Proposed Rule, which he said would eliminate the Trump Administration’s Protect Life Rule. If finalized, he said the Proposed Rule would direct taxpayer money to enrich Planned Parenthood.

In the letter, Sen. Marshall said he and his colleagues wrote, “The Proposed Rule would allow Title X funds to support programs where abortion is a method of family planning, contrary to law, and, impose onerous and illegal mandates for Title X projects to counsel and refer for abortion. As Members of Congress, we have a unique Constitutional interest and oversight role in ensuring regulations governing the Title X program comport with the law and Congressional intent.”

According to Marshall, the letter has the support of Susan B. Anthony List, Family Research Council, National Right to Life, March for Life, Concerned Women for America, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, HHS Accountability Project scholars at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Heritage Action, and Americans United for Life.

Sen. Marshall said he strongly opposed the nomination of Sec. Becerra based on his lack of healthcare experience and his pro-abortion stance.

“Abortion is not family planning; it is family destruction,” said the letter. “The Proposed Rule defies the law and would siphon tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in Title X funding towards Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry, to the detriment of American taxpayers, the consciences of health care providers, and the lives of unborn children.”

According to Sen. Marshall, his first bill as a Senator protected the life of unborn children. He said the Protecting Life in Crisis Act prohibits funds authorized or appropriated for the use of preventing, preparing for or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic from going toward abortions and abortion coverage.

In April, Sen. Marshall said he and Congressman Greg Murphy introduced the Abortion Providers Loan Elimination Act, which would require Planned Parenthood affiliates to return $80 million in PPP loans he said they illegally applied for and received. He said it would also ensure Planned Parenthood affiliates and other abortion providers remain ineligible for PPP funds and instruct the Small Business Administration Inspector General to investigate how the organization was able to receive the funds.

Additionally, Sen. Marshall said he has signed on as an original cosponsor to the following legislation:

Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires that appropriate care is given to any child who survives an attempted abortion. The bill also allows federal murder charges to be brought against anyone who intentionally kills such a born-alive child.

Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, which would exclude elective abortion providers like Planned Parenthood from the Title X family planning program.

Life at Conception Act. which would ensure that current right to life protections granted by the 14th Amendment are truly guaranteed to all human beings, including unborn children at all stages of development.

Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which would ensure that federal tax dollars are not going to Planned Parenthood or any other organizations that perform abortions. Funds for these services would continue to be provided to entities that are eligible and not performing abortions, such as community health centers.

No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which would codify the Hyde Amendment, prohibiting Federal funding for elective abortion, as a permanent, government-wide prohibition. It also would restrict Obamacare’s premium tax credits from being used for elective abortion coverage on the exchanges.

Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would prohibit abortions after 20-weeks, a point at which research has shown unborn children feel pain.

Down Syndrome Protection Act, which would prohibit the performance of an abortion being sought due to the unborn child having Down syndrome.

Protecting Life and Integrity in Research Act, which would prohibit the Secretary of Health and Human Services from conducting or supporting any research involving human fetal tissue that is obtained pursuant to an induced abortion.

Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act, which would prevent labeling changes for already approved abortion drugs; prevent providers from dispensing these drugs remotely, by mail, or via telemedicine; and prevent the FDA from approving any new chemical abortion drugs.

Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, which would clarify the authority of states to exclude providers of elective abortion like Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program.

Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act (PRENDA), which would combat the worrying trend of sex-selective abortion in America by making it a federal crime to abort a child based on his or her gender.

Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act, which would require abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 15 miles of their practices. The bill also requires abortion centers to meet state-mandated requirements for ambulatory surgery centers.

Parental Notification and Intervention Act, which would prohibit a person or organization from performing, facilitating, or assisting in the performance of an abortion on an un-emancipated minor without first complying with parental notification requirements.

Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act, which would codify an expanded version of the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Policy, also known as the Mexico City Policy. Specifically, the bill would ensure that no funds be made available to foreign non-governmental organizations, multi-lateral nonprofits, and quasi-autonomous non-governmental organizations that perform abortions, counsel for abortion, lobby for abortion policies or expanded access, or provide funding or resources for any entity, including domestic non-governmental organizations and non-profits, that perform abortions abroad.

To read the Proposed Rule to the Title X family planning program, click HERE.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.