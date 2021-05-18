Advertisement

Riley County Health to hold youth vaccine clinic

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - In light of the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 12-15, the Riley County Health Department will hold a youth vaccine clinic on May 20th from 9 am to 4 pm at Pottorf Hall in Manhattan.

There will be free activities for families sponsored by area businesses and organizations. Those who get vaccinated will also receive a free snow cone.

Appointments are still available and can be made https://rileycountyks.gov/schoolvac. A parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone between the ages of 12-17.

