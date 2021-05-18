Report: KU men’s hoops lands Arizona State’s Remy Martin

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection out of Arizona State will join the Jayhawks next season, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Remy Martin, a 6-foot guard from Chatsworth, California, averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Sun Devils last season. In 2019-2020, he put up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Last week, ESPN called Martin “arguably the best available transfer in the portal.”

Rothstein reports Martin plans to go through the NBA Draft process. He is immediately eligible to play at KU due to the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule.

