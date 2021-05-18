Advertisement

Report: KU men’s hoops lands Arizona State’s Remy Martin

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection out of Arizona State will join the Jayhawks next season, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Remy Martin, a 6-foot guard from Chatsworth, California, averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Sun Devils last season. In 2019-2020, he put up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Last week, ESPN called Martin “arguably the best available transfer in the portal.”

Rothstein reports Martin plans to go through the NBA Draft process. He is immediately eligible to play at KU due to the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
One home is damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
Water rescue from flash flooding
Man rescued from car after getting caught in a flash flood in Wabaunsee Co.
The University of Kansas says the graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now...
KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather
Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

Latest News

Kansas forward Paul Pierce (34) has been named to The Associated Press All-Big 12 basketball...
Former Jayhawk Paul Pierce named to 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals...
Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3
High school athletes competed at Kossover Tennis Center in the state tennis tournament.
Manhattan High and Rossville win singles state tennis titles
Fans watch during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the...
Royals no longer require fully vaccinated fans to wear masks at home games