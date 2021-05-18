Relay For Life opens week of events at Yager Stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Relay For Life kicked off a week of events for this year’s fundraiser.

Monday night’s opening ceremony will give way to a week of events ranging from trivia to a silent auction.

The events will be accompanied by stories shared by cancer survivors and affected families, all while raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“Relay For Life is the signature event for American Cancer Society that raises funds for patient programs, for research, education and advocacy efforts,” Relay For Life Associate Director of Development Stephanie Weiter said. “Cancer never stops, and neither will we until we find a cure.”

You can find the full schedule and registration information here, or on the Relay For Life Facebook page.

