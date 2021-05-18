Police identify man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a man killed last week in a wooded residential area on the northwestern edge of the city.

Officers were called to the area the afternoon of May 11 and found Francisco Herrera-Flores, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a news release Monday. Herrera-Flores had been shot, investigators said.

Guadalupe Benitez-Pizarro, 36, of Sante Fe, New Mexico, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony murder in Herrera-Flores’ death, police said in the release. Benitez-Pizarro is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Herrera-Flores’ death marked the 10th homicide for Kansas City, Kansas, this year.

