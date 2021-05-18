Passing lanes being added to stretch of US-75 highway north of Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Work has begun on new passing lanes on US-75 highway north of Holton in Jackson County, according to KNZA Radio.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the new passing lanes will be located approximately eight miles north of the US-75 and K-16 highway junction.

KNZA Radio reports that the $4 million project will cover about two miles and will add passing lanes for both north- and southbound traffic.

According to KNZA, one lane in each direction will remain open to traffic during the construction project.

Work is scheduled to take place during daytime hours on Mondays through Fridays, weather permitting.

The completion date is set for April 2022.

Hamm Inc., of Perry, is the contractor.

