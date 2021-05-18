Advertisement

Organizations discuss impact of Dred Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson on Brown v. Board anniversary

The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site at 1515 S.E. Monroe in Topeka.
The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site at 1515 S.E. Monroe in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown v. Board of Education ruling, given 67 years ago Monday, is one of the most impactful steps for civil rights in US history. But, discussion Monday night looked even further back in history.

A handful of national and local organizations, including the Brown Foundation and Washburn Law School, partnered with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to hold a virtual discussion delving into the Brown case and those that came before. Descendants of those involved in the Dred Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson cases discussed the impact made by each and continuing discussion on racial issues today.

“That’s what it’s really all about. We are not our ancestors who were in the 17-1800′s,” Dred Scott Foundation President Lynne Jackson said. “We are here today trying to make a difference.”

“As a part of facing this continuing legacy in our country, remembering, asking about stories, sharing stories I believe there’s healing in that,” Moderator and Washburn Law Professor Janet Thompson Jackson said.

You can continue the conversation at forum.savingplaces.org

