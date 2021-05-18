Officials celebrate completion of Kansas River levee project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recently completed levee improvements along the Kansas River will make Topeka safer in the event of heavy rains and high waters, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony, which celebrated completion of the project, took place at 9:30 a.m. just south of the Kansas River, near N.E. River Road and Adams.

The Kansas River Levee improvements are part of the Topeka flood risk mitigation project, said city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield

The project was budgeted for $30 million. However, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering said Tuesday morning that it looks like the project come in under budget at around $29 million.

The project was funded by the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Topeka.

“The Kansas River levee improvement project is a critical step to create stability at the flood wall during significant events such as flooding and heavy rainfall,” said Braxton Copley interim director of utilities for the city of Topeka. “This project will ensure that the floodplain is safer for our community with the installation of the buttresses and relief wells.”

City Manager Brent Trout said the work on the levee “is one of many projects at that the city of Topeka has completed at the Kansas River this year.”

These improvements were to address vulnerabilities such as under-seepage and flood-wall stability that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering identified through inspection of the Topeka levee units.

City officials said the improvements are designed to prevent critical failure of the levees that have been experienced in other communities across the nation in recent years during flood events caused by hurricanes and significant rain events.

The improvements included the addition of relief wells and under-seepage berms, in addition to the construction of about 230 concrete buttresses at the flood wall.

