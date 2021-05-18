Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:24 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Barton and Falcon roads in Leonardville.

Riley County police responding to the crash found a 2009 Pontiac G8 driven by Trystin McCoy, 20, of Leonardville, had driven off the road at a curve.

After the car went airborne, it struck a utility pole and went over a barbed-wire fence before entering a field.

McCoy was ejected from the car, according to Riley County Police officials.

He was transported by Life Star air ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of a fractured leg.

Additional details weren’t available.

