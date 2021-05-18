Advertisement

KU resets commencement plans; single ceremony for 2020, 2021 grads

(University of Kansas)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas announced new commencement plans Monday, shifting to a single ceremony to celebrate two years worth of graduates.

Rain and lightning canceled a series of events originally planned for Sunday, May 16.

After initially posting it hoped for separate celebrations, KU later posted it will now hold one ceremony, honoring both the class of 2020 and 2021. It will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23 at Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Guests do not need tickets, attendance will not be limited, and seating will be open rather than assigned.

“We recognize not all of you will be able to attend this rescheduled Commencement,” KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement posted online. “We also recognize next weekend’s ceremony won’t be the same without all of you there. For those of you who can’t be in Lawrence, I hope you and your guests will join the ceremony from wherever you are via live stream.”

You can access the live stream and a virtual commencement video KU posted Monday via the Commencement website.

