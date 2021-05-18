Kauffman Stadium returns to full capacity Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals are opening up their doors to a full capacity crowd starting next week.

The organization says beginning Monday, May 31, all seats will be available for purchase.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at royals.com.

This season, the Royals have averaged just over 8,500 fans per home game, well under the 17,400 “full-capacity” allowed due to COVID guidelines.

