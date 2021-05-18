Advertisement

Kauffman Stadium returns to full capacity Memorial Day

Fans watch from beyond the outfield fountains during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Fans watch from beyond the outfield fountains during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals are opening up their doors to a full capacity crowd starting next week.

The organization says beginning Monday, May 31, all seats will be available for purchase.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at royals.com.

This season, the Royals have averaged just over 8,500 fans per home game, well under the 17,400 “full-capacity” allowed due to COVID guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

