Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional facility, not believed to be related to COVID-19

Christopher Walton died in the care of the Kansas Department of Corrections on Monday, May 17,...
Christopher Walton died in the care of the Kansas Department of Corrections on Monday, May 17, 2021.(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility has reported that an inmate died on Monday, and it is believed that COVID-19 did not play a role in the incident.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says the El Dorado Correctional Facility has reported that Christopher Walton, an inmate, died on Monday, May 17, at the facility. It said the cause of death is pending results of an autopsy, however, preliminary tests show that the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is investigated by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to KDOC, Walton was serving a life sentence for possession of opiates, burglary, criminal damage to property and battery. It said he had been imprisoned since November of 2020.

