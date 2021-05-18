Advertisement

Hy-Vee to drop mandatory mask policy for vaccinated shoppers

Hy-Vee will eliminate its mask mandate for vaccinated shoppers.
Hy-Vee will eliminate its mask mandate for vaccinated shoppers.
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Hy-Vee is dropping its mandatory mask policy for fully-vaccinated shoppers. The grocery store chain made that announcement Tuesday in a written statement.

Hy-Vee’s announcement follows several other retailers’ decision to make masks non-mandatory.

Hy-Vee says customers who are not fully vaccinated should still wear masks. Company employees who have not gotten the shot will still have to wear face coverings.

Hy-Vee will also maintain its Plexiglas barriers at all checkout counters. Social distancing signage will remain in places where lines tend to form. Extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores as well.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy also has walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available. They’re also hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at community events.

