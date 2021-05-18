Geary Co. WIC Program staff recognized for excellence

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Health Department has informed JC Post that the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program staff have been recognized by the National WIC Association in their “Thank You of the Week” feature.

“You guys are the best. Every time I come in, you’re so nice to me and my kids. You go out of your way to help in any and every way you can. You make me feel so good every time I come there. The mama and grandmama just comes out of y’all at the WIC office, and I appreciate that,” said a WIC Participant in the Geary County WIC program.

A second dietitian was also recently added to the WIC program to help with the caseload. Julie Redden not new to WIC. She has many years of experience, recently joining the program from a position in Texas.

To become a WIC participant you can call 785-762-5682 or text 785-307-5886.

