Advertisement

Evergy warns Coffey Co. customers of upcoming power outage

(Evergy)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is warning customers in Coffey County of a scheduled power outage starting Wednesday at 8 am.

The outage will last about three hours while Evergy fixes a transmission structure that is at risk of failing. It will mostly affect customers in the area of Beto Junction and Waverly, as well as nearby rural areas.

If you have any questions, you can call Evergy at 1-800-383-1183.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Holton home explosion likely caused by propane leak
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery
A 31-year-old Manhattan woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle,...
Manhattan woman taken to hospital after rollover crash Sunday on I-70 west of Topeka
Lawrence police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday just north of the...
Lawrence police investigating report of armed robbery early Monday

Latest News

Woman taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in west Topeka
Woman taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in west Topeka
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash
Passing lanes are being added to a two-mile stretch of US-75 highway north of Holton in Jackson...
Passing lanes being added to stretch of US-75 highway north of Holton