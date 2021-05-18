Evergy warns Coffey Co. customers of upcoming power outage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is warning customers in Coffey County of a scheduled power outage starting Wednesday at 8 am.

The outage will last about three hours while Evergy fixes a transmission structure that is at risk of failing. It will mostly affect customers in the area of Beto Junction and Waverly, as well as nearby rural areas.

If you have any questions, you can call Evergy at 1-800-383-1183.

