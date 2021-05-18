Downtown Topeka joins worldwide effort to “shine a light” on NF

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue and green lights illuminated Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka after dark Monday.

The arches over South Kansas Ave. also shone blue and green.

The colors of choice helped mark World NF Awareness Day. The May 17th commemoration invites landmarks around the world to “shine a light” on the genetic condition affecting 1 in 3,000 people worldwide.

NF stands for neurofibromatosis. It causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, which may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer. It affects all ethnicities, races, and genders equally.

In addition to the Topeka location, the Amelia Earhart Bridge in Atchison; Block Real Estate’s City Place in Overland Park; Bowersock, Mills, & Power Company in Lawrence; Landmark National Bank in Lawrence; and The Lied Center at KU are among other locations that will go blue and green at various times during May, which is NF Awareness Month. Nationally, the Wrigley Building Clock Tower in Chicago and Niagara Falls also are joining the Shine a Light campaign, aiming to make NF visible to those who may not be aware of the condition.

Gov. Laura Kelly previously proclaimed May 17th as NF Awareness Day in Kansas. Among those advocating for NF awareness is 13′s Melissa Brunner, whose nephew, Owen, lives with NF.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.