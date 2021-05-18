Advertisement

County waits for air quality test results in CVB offices

Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau employees have moved to temporary quarters after...
Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau employees have moved to temporary quarters after air-quality concerns in their Junction City office, according to the JCPost.
By JC Post
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Previous tests have not found any problems with carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide or mold in the convention and visitor’s bureau offices at 222 West 6th Street. Kansas Department of Labor brought in a private company to do the air testing after the two CVB employees became ill earlier this spring with nose, throat and mouth irritation.

Trish Giordano, Geary County Commission Chair, stated Monday that officials are “still waiting to hear from the company ( ISI, Wichita ) that did the first testing when they’ll be able to come and do the testing for the formaldehyde. And as soon as we get that information we’ll let everyone know.”

Officials do not know if there is a problem, but the next round of testing will determine if there is an issue with formaldehyde stemming from the carpet that is stored in the building. In the meantime, the CVB staff is working in temporary quarters in the conference room at the Geary County Office Building.

