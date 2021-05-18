County waits for air quality test results in CVB offices

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Previous tests have not found any problems with carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide or mold in the convention and visitor’s bureau offices at 222 West 6th Street. Kansas Department of Labor brought in a private company to do the air testing after the two CVB employees became ill earlier this spring with nose, throat and mouth irritation.

Trish Giordano, Geary County Commission Chair, stated Monday that officials are “still waiting to hear from the company ( ISI, Wichita ) that did the first testing when they’ll be able to come and do the testing for the formaldehyde. And as soon as we get that information we’ll let everyone know.”

Officials do not know if there is a problem, but the next round of testing will determine if there is an issue with formaldehyde stemming from the carpet that is stored in the building. In the meantime, the CVB staff is working in temporary quarters in the conference room at the Geary County Office Building.

