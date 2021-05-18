Capitol Federal, KU collaborate to open Reptilian Pavilion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pavilion will open at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to honor the architectural style of the original Capitol Federal building.

Capitol Federal says it and the University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design have joined forces to offer a unique experience to kids in Topeka. The Reptilian Pavilion, which is a concrete and steel structure designed to offer the original Capitol Federal building that stood in Topeka from 1924 to 1960, will one at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center after phase one of construction on May 27.

“Capitol Federal is proud to honor and celebrate our history in this unique and creative way,” said Tom Hagen, Corporate Communications for Capitol Federal. “While our former CapFed® headquarters has since been demolished, the inspiration and real-world experience it has brought to these KU School of Architecture and Design students will last a lifetime. We are excited that kids who come to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will have the opportunity to learn more about Topeka’s past, and about architecture, for generations to come.”

According to Capitol Federal, a ribbon-cutting will be held on Thursday, May 27, at 1 p.m., at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center at 4400 SW 10th Ave. It said representatives from the KU School of Architecture and Design, Capitol Federal and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be in attendance.

Capitol Federal said third-year KU architecture students enrolled in a design-build studio were inspired by the original Capitol Federal building, which stood at 534 Kansas Ave. It said the architectural landmark, which was designed by George Elmslie in the Prairie Style, blended local flora and themes from around the state in the sculptural details to create a unique piece of architecture.

According to the company, retired architect Jim Dunlap provided reference materials for the project and students studied the nature-inspired architectural ornamentation of the original building made in terracotta. It said the students then designed a shaded pavilion and exhibit on architecture, which will be installed at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. COVID-19 delayed the project and put the interior exhibit on permanent hold, but the outdoor structure was still built. It said a second group of students brought the project to life at the museum and a later group will install the terracotta tiles.

Capitol Federal said the pavilion is a product of a partnership between the KU School of Architecture and Design, Capitol Federal, KBS Constructors, McClure Engineering, AZZ Galvanizing, Foley Equipment Rentals, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and other supporters.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.