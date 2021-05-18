Candidate filings begin in Geary Co.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - City and school board elections are scheduled later this year, with a primary, if necessary August 3rd, and the general election on November 2nd.

Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke confirmed two filings have occurred for the USD 475 Board of Education. They include Jason Butler and Mark Hatcher. Three seats are up for election including those currently held by Rina Neal, Sarah Talley and David Walker.

There have not been any candidates for a seat on the Junction City Commission. Seats currently held by Jeff Underhill, Tim Brown and Ronna Larson are up for election.

The filing deadline is June 1st at noon in the county clerk’s office.

