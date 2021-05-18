Application period for US Citizenship, Integration Grant Programs opens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has opened applications for grant opportunities for organizations that help residents through the citizenship and naturalization process.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Sevices says it is has opened applications for two funding opportunities under the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program. It said the grant opportunities will provide up to $10 million in grants for preparation programs for citizenship in communities nationwide.

According to USCIS, the competitive grant opportunities are open to organizations that prepare residents for naturalization and promote civic integration through thorough knowledge of English, U.S. history and civics. It said it received support from Congress through appropriations in order to make the opportunities available.

“It is critical that we provide immigrants pursuing citizenship and the organizations who help support their efforts with the tools to be successful,” said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “The Citizenship and Integration Grant Program helps those preparing to become U.S. citizens to successfully integrate into American society. This administration recognizes that naturalization is an important milestone in the civic integration of immigrants, and we will continue to provide support for individuals hoping to establish new citizenship in our country.”

“USCIS is committed to empowering immigrants to pursue citizenship and the privileges that accompany it,” said Acting USCIS Director Tracy Renaud. “The Citizenship and Integration Grant Program equips immigrants with the tools they need to be successful throughout their journey to become new U.S. citizens and beyond. This year, USCIS is reaching out to more organizations that provide services to underserved communities to ensure that all who are eligible to apply for these grants—or to pursue naturalization—are able to do so.”

According to USCIS, it seeks to expand the availability of the following high-quality citizenship and integration services throughout the nation under the grant program:

Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services: The opportunity will fund public or nonprofit organizations which offer citizenship instruction and naturalization application services. USCIS expects to award 33 organizations up to $250,000 each for two years through the opportunity. Applications are due on July 16, 2021.

Refugee and Asylee Integration Services Program: This opportunity provides extended integration services with a focus on individualized programs to former refugees and asylees to gain the skills and knowledge required for successful citizenship. It will also make available other services to foster a sense of belonging and attachment to the U.S. The program has expanded eligibility to include lawful permanent residents that were admitted or entered the country as Cuban or Haitian entrants or those admitted on a Special Immigrant Visa. USCIS expects to award six public or nonprofit organizations with experience serving refugees up to $300,000 for a two-year period through the opportunity. Applicants are required to design an integration support program that gives a suite of services to program beneficiaries in order to promote long-term civic integration and citizenship. Applications are due on July 16, 2021.

USCIS said it expects to announce the recipients of the grant awards in September of 2021.

To apply, click HERE.

