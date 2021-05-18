Advertisement

3-year-old Kansas boy dies after being run over by truck

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died when he was run over by a truck driven by a family member in Goddard, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said.

Officers were called to a home Monday evening and found the boy with “massive injuries,” Easter said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Easter said the child’s father and three other children were outside when the boy stopped to change his shoes because they were on the wrong feet.

The driver of the truck, who is also a family member, didn’t see the boy sitting there when he backed the truck up to hook it to a trailer, the sheriff said.

The investigation will continue but the death appears to be “a horrible accident,” Easter said.

No names were released.

