USD 383: Vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face masks starting May 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marvin Wade has announced that beginning Monday, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face masks outdoors or indoors on USD 383 property.

Wade noted that on Thursday he had indicated that the district would continue to comply with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Shortly after releasing that statement, the CDC issued new guidelines indicating fully vaccinated individuals, in most circumstances, do not need to wear masks outdoors or indoors - and USD 383 will comply with that guidance.

Anticipating questions he provided additional information.

District positions presented here are supported by local medical advisors.

Individuals (children, youth and adults) who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask.

There will be some exceptions where fully vaccinated individuals will be required to wear masks on USD 383 property (for example, in a classroom with medically fragile students). In these instances, the administrator/supervisor in charge of the program or activity will inform participants of this requirement.

Mitigation measures other than wearing a mask will remain in place. This includes staying home when ill, and frequent handwashing and/or use of sanitizer.

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated may choose to continue wearing a mask.

Anyone who can be vaccinated is strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

USD 383 will continue monitoring COVID metrics, remain in close contact with local medical advisors, and be prepared to re-institute mask requirements if trend data indicate reasons to be concerned.

This past Friday was the final day of the school year for students in USD 383.

