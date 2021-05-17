Topeka High School hosts one of the first vaccine clinics for ages 12-15 in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The district hopes hosting vaccination clinics for students who may not otherwise have access, can protect them ahead of summer vacation.

The doors of Topeka High School opened Monday morning and students lined up to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before school is out for the year.

”I think at this point everyone that is willing to be vaccinated should be vaccinated so we can move on and get back to regular life. I don’t want people to be scared to get it, we get Flu shots every year so I think this is just one more shot that is important to protect ourselves and people in the community,” said parent, Angela Stockdale.

The district partnered with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to distribute vaccines to students who are ages 12 to 15.

”I mean studies have shown that is particular age group has reacted well and they are getting a lot of positive feedback and I want him to get back to as normal as possible for him he has an autoimmune disease so it’s been pretty tough for him,” said parent, Alesia Arnold.

One student told 13 NEWS the vaccine is important, not just for her, but for others around her.

”So we can get herd immunity and for everyone who is unable to get it to keep those people safe as well as us,” she said.

Governor Laura Kelly visited the clinic and she said was not once hesitant about offering vaccines to younger students.

”We know from the studies that have been done and just the practical reality that of what’s happened that the vaccines are very very safe at least we know to 12-years-old. I fully expect that we will be doing elementary school here soon and I would have no hesitance and I’m glad to see so many parents here with their kids reinforcing the importance of getting this vaccination,” said Kelly.

