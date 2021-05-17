Advertisement

The White Linen to hold fundraiser for family of Holton man killed in explosion

(WIBW)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s White Linen restaurant will be holding a fundraiser in June to benefit the family of a Holton man killed in a home explosion last week.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Chef Adam VanDonge is close friends with one of Lu Griffith’s stepsons. Griffiths was killed on May 10 when an explosion leveled his home. His wife Teri was injured in the explosion and is currently hospitalized in Kansas City.

Chef Adam says The White Linen will be holding a fundraiser on June 22-26 to help the Griffiths family; the menu has not been announced yet, but reservations are open. To make a reservation, call (785) 350-2500 or visit the restaurant’s website.

