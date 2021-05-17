Stormont Vail Events Center holds multiple high school graduation ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights, Seaman High, and Washburn Rural seniors were all finally able to graduate Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Students say they were glad to see a normal graduation ceremony after a school year that was anything but normal.

The class of 2021 had something extra added on to the regular senior year anxiety.

“I took a nap that whatever day school closed for the rest of the year so i took that nap and woke up and there were so many texts from my friends and family saying like what are you going to do now that schools cancelled and i’m like what the heck was going on,” said Kaden Fox, a graduate from Seaman High.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and introduced the world of zoom to many students.

“I think it made the seniors a lot stronger because how technology is changing through the years, i think our advantage of getting to know the technology a little better this year is going to advance us a lot for our future,” said Seaman graduate Mia Andrews.

After a year of adjusting to the abnormal, students got to end their school year with a ceremony that was close to normal.

Students say they believe this not so normal year has better prepared them for their future.

“The pandemic definitely altered the course of school and extra curricular activities but in the end, I believe it has made us all stronger because we were able to adapt to change more now and be able to be adaptable in the future,” said Fox.

