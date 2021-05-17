Advertisement

State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a student while he was substitute teaching.(http://www.kslegislature.org/)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A criminal complaint has been filed against Kansas Representative Mark Samsel.

According to Franklin Co. Attorney Brandon Jones, three counts of misdemeanor battery were filed in Franklin Co. District Court Monday morning.

Samsel’s first appearance is set for May 19, 2021.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly happened while Samsel was substitute teaching in the Wellsville School District last month.

Jones says Misdemeanor battery comes with a penalty of up to 6 months in jail and/or up-to $1,000 in fines.

Samsel represents Kansas House District 5, which covers portions of Anderson, Franklin, Linn, and Miami Counties.

