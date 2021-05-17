Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is...
Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign.

From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.

Click it or Ticket is sponsored by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

You can call the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522 if you have any questions about child safety restraints and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station.

