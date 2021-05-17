Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We had rain Sunday and lots of it for areas south of I-70. Flooding is worst near Emporia, KS and Lyndon, KS with Emporia officially measuring 3.64 inches of rain with localized reports upwards of 6 inches. That will cause some flooding concerns and creeks and rivers in the region are expected to crest Monday evening.

The Neosho river runs near Americus, KS into Emporia and eventually runs into the John Redmond Reservoir passing near many other communities. In a flood statement from the National Weather Service, the Neosho river’s flood stage near Americus is 26 feet. The river is expected to crest Monday evening reaching 26.2 feet. Low lying areas near the river in Americus can expect some flooding from that flood stage level.

Further down the river in Emporia, the flood stage is 19 feet. The river was last measured to be 20.3 feet Monday morning and is expected to crest around midnight Monday night reaching 23 feet. These flood stage levels would cause some nearby streets to flood along with flooding to any nearby infrastructure.

In Neosho Rapids, the Neosho river has a flood stage level of 22 feet and was last measured to be 22.6 feet. The river near Neosho Rapids is expected to crest Monday evening reaching 24 feet. Expect flooded nearby roadways and road 145 that crosses over the river will likely have portions of it underwater.

Moderate flooding is currently occurring along the Marias Des Cygnes River near Reading, KS where the water level was measured to be 21.1 feet according to a flood statement from the National Weather Service Monday morning. That’s 2.5 feet above the flood stage. The flood stage is expected to fall later Monday morning and is not expected to rise any farther.

Near Quenemo, KS, the Marias Des Cygnes River was last measured to be 25.3 feet in a flood statement issued by the National Weather Service. The flood stage at that location is 17 feet. At this flood stage level, South Stubbs road roughly 2.5 miles south of Quenemo should be flooded along with nearby low lying areas.

River and creek levels are all expected to be below flood stage levels by late Tuesday morning. Until then, watch out for flooded roadways and remember to turn around and don’t drown when you come across a flooded roadway.

