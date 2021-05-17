Advertisement

RCPD: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit victim with handgun

(KOSA)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan.

Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report.

A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he was selling in fake cash and hit him in the face with a handgun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
One home is damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
The University of Kansas says the graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now...
KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather
Water rescue from flash flooding
Man rescued from car after getting caught in a flash flood in Wabaunsee Co.
Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Newman Regional Health introduces low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery
Flooding in Lyndon, KS. Video submitted by Lacey Long.
Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening
Flooding in Lyndon, KS. Video submitted by Lacey Long.
Flooding in Lyndon, KS