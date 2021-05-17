RCPD: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit victim with handgun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan.

Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report.

A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he was selling in fake cash and hit him in the face with a handgun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

