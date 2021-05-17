Advertisement

One killed, one seriously injured early Sunday in I-70 crash in Wyandotte County

A 21-year-old woman was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-car crash early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-70 near N. 72nd Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Ip7 when it became broadside in the highway for an unknown reason.

The Malibu then was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that also was westbound on I-70.

After the impact, the Malibu rolled and came to rest in the north ditch.

The driver of the Malibu, Amiyah S. Hatten, 21, of Kansas City, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Hatten, who was alone in her car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Camaro, Kahmani Denise Hollinquest, of Wilmington, Calif., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol didn’t indicate if Hollinquest was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Camaro, Briyanna Lashae Coleman, 19, of Wilmington, Calif., was reported uninjured. There patrol’s crash report didn’t indicate whether Coleman was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Camaro, Xzavier Nathaniel Freeman, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Freeman was wearing a seat belt.

