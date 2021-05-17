Newman Regional Health introduces low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new, low-dose CT scan is now available for lung cancer screening at Newman Regional Health.

A CT scan, also known as a CAT scan, is a fast, non-invasive diagnostic tool used to see the inside of the body. It combines x-ray with advanced computer processing technology to create images and rule out or confirm the presence of certain abnormalities in the body, such as cancer.

“Newman Regional Health is excited to provide this service to allow early detection of potential cancers while using the lowest dose possible to obtain quality diagnostic images,” said Jim Crump, Director of Imaging at Newman Regional Health. “We encourage patients with a significant smoking history to discuss this option with their providers.”

If you are a smoker or have smoked in the past, you can take a screening test and eligibility quiz online through the American Lung Association to find out if you’re eligible for the CT lung scan.

