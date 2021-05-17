Multiple roads, including K-99 in Lyon Co. closed due to flooding
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Many Lyon County roads are closed Monday due to flooding.
KVOE Radio reports K-99 is closed north of Emporia between Roads 180 and 240.
Other road closures as of Monday morning include:
- 1900 block of Road M
- 2500 block of Road N
- 2500 block of Road P
- 1100 block of Road 190
- 500 block of Road 240
- Road 150 between K and Highway 99
- West of Road 150 and P
According to KVOE, Lyon Co. most portions of Lyon Co. received between 4-5 inches of rain over the weekend.
