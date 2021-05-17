Advertisement

Multiple roads, including K-99 in Lyon Co. closed due to flooding

Flooding over K-99 (file)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Many Lyon County roads are closed Monday due to flooding.

KVOE Radio reports K-99 is closed north of Emporia between Roads 180 and 240.

Other road closures as of Monday morning include:

  • 1900 block of Road M
  • 2500 block of Road N
  • 2500 block of Road P
  • 1100 block of Road 190
  • 500 block of Road 240
  • Road 150 between K and Highway 99
  • West of Road 150 and P

According to KVOE, Lyon Co. most portions of Lyon Co. received between 4-5 inches of rain over the weekend.

