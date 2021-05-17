Multiple roads, including K-99 in Lyon Co. closed due to flooding

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Many Lyon County roads are closed Monday due to flooding.

KVOE Radio reports K-99 is closed north of Emporia between Roads 180 and 240.

Other road closures as of Monday morning include:

1900 block of Road M

2500 block of Road N

2500 block of Road P

1100 block of Road 190

500 block of Road 240

Road 150 between K and Highway 99

West of Road 150 and P

According to KVOE, Lyon Co. most portions of Lyon Co. received between 4-5 inches of rain over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.