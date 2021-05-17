Monday forecast: Isolated showers/storms through the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain chances exist everyday this week at least somewhere in northeast Kansas which means it’s not going to rain everyday in your backyard. We’re still going to have to take this on a day by day basis when it comes to highest chances for rain and location of where the highest chance of rain will exist.

Latest models are indicating the next highest chance for rain will hold off until tomorrow afternoon however hit and miss showers are still possible today especially in the afternoon. Wednesday is also when rain may linger for much of the day and if there’s a day you would want to consider having a Plan B for staying inside, that’s the day out of all the days this week. The overall risks for all the rounds of rain will continue to be flooding (and lightning) with a lower risk for all other hazards. However with that said a hail/wind risk does exist tomorrow afternoon.

While models do indicate a warming trend by the second half of the work week into the weekend, temperatures are going to depend on rainfall and cloud cover (which there will be a lot of). Yesterday was a perfect example where many spots were stuck in the 60s and cooler than the forecast because of the rain and cloud cover.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Hit and miss showers/storms. While most of the day will be dry for most of northeast KS and the highest chance of rain is higher this afternoon compared to the morning just stay weather aware all day. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Few showers early otherwise most of the night will be dry. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Similar to today with highs in the mid 70s and a chance of showers/storms all day with a higher potential in the afternoon. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday may have a better chance of widely scattered showers/storms through the day as the chance of showers/storms continue through the rest of the 8 day period as temperatures do warm up closer to 80° to end the week and may even be in the low-mid 80s this weekend.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel outdoor plans on any day because the coverage of rain will be isolated to scattered at best. Just be weather aware there will be rain chances everyday somewhere in northeast Kansas and keep checking back daily especially for the Day 1 details.

If there is a day to lean toward having a Plan B on staying inside for, it’s Wednesday.



River flooding continues, Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you come across a flooded road: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/river/?wfo=TOP

Hail/wind risk for afternoon/evening storms (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

