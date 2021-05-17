Advertisement

Milford man injured late Sunday in Geary County crash

A Milford man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Sunday near Milford...
A Milford man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Sunday near Milford State Park about 3 miles northwest of Junction City, according to Geary County sheriff's officials.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Milford man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash about three miles northwest of Junction City, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. at K-57 highway near S. Outlet Park Road. The location was near the southeast edge of Milford State Park.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck was being driven in South Outlet Park when it struck a concrete parking block.

The driver, Gabriel R. Payne, of Milford, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Geary County sheriff’s officials said.

The pickup truck sustained no visible damage.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

