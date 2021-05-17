Advertisement

Manhattan woman taken to hospital after rollover crash Sunday on I-70 west of Topeka

A 31-year-old Manhattan woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday morning on rain-slickened Interstate 70 in western Shawnee County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday morning on rain-slicked Interstate 70 in western Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:22 a.m. on Interstate 70, a mile west of the S.W. Valencia Road exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Subaru Outback was eastbound on I-70 when the driver lost control on the wet roadway. The vehicle then slid through the median and overturned.

The driver, Kelsey Megan Murphy, 31, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with possible injuries, the patrol said.

Murphy, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing her seat belt, the patrol said.

