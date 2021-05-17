Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-435 in KCK

A 72-year-old man died in a crash Sunday night on Interstate 435 near Donahoo Road in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on a Kansas City, Kan., highway, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Ernest Hodge Jr.

The crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Interstate 435 just north of Donahoo Road. The location was about 2 miles north of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Hodge was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck north on I-435 near Donahoo Road when the vehicle crossed the center median.

The truck then began driving north in the southbound lanes.

The truck then crossed back over the center median again and crossed all northbound lanes of travel before it left the roadway to the right.

The truck then drove down an embankment, overturned and came to rest upside down in a creek.

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Hodge, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

