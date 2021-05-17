Advertisement

Lawrence police investigating report of armed robbery early Monday

Lawrence police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday just north of the...
Lawrence police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday just north of the University of Kansas campus.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities in Lawrence were investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred early Monday just north of the University of Kansas campus.

The incident was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the vicinity of the 900 block of Missouri Street.

The victim reported robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a red bandana.

The assailant was last seen heading in the area of Memorial Stadium.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

