KU class of 2021 graduation ceremonies rescheduled due to severe weather threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has rescheduled graduation for the Class of 2021 after the threat of severe weather forced them to cancel Sunday’s commencement ceremonies.

The three ceremonies were supposed to be held outdoors at Memorial Stadium, but were canceled due to Sunday’s severe weather.

KU Chancellor, Douglas Girod, released a statement to the Class of 2021 saying, “I know this was disappointing to you, guests, and to all of us at KU who were looking forward to seeing you on the Hill, but after the challenges you have endured for the past year, we will not give up on your Commencement ceremony just yet.”

The university has moved the ceremony to next Sunday afternoon, May 23rd at Memorial Stadium. The Class of 2020 is also set to graduate that morning.

Girod said, “We recognize not all of you will be able to attend this rescheduled Commencement. We also recognize next weekend’s ceremony won’t be the same without all of you there. For those of you who can’t be in Lawrence, I hope you and your guests will join the ceremony from wherever you are via live stream.”

You can access the live stream via the Commencement website.

