Kansas governor declares state of emergency due to floods across the state

Flooding in Natoma damaged a park in the city.
Flooding in Natoma damaged a park in the city.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of emergency following flooding that occurred in several counties throughout Kansas.

The declaration allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery in the affected counties.

Several cities, such as Natoma and Salina flooded Sunday.

