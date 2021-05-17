Kansas governor declares state of emergency due to floods across the state
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of emergency following flooding that occurred in several counties throughout Kansas.
The declaration allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery in the affected counties.
Several cities, such as Natoma and Salina flooded Sunday.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.