Advertisement

Jackson Co. sheriffs searching for a hit and run vehicle and suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hit-and-run vehicle and suspect.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hit-and-run vehicle and suspect.
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hit-and-run vehicle and suspect.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, around 1:30 a.m., Sunday morning a white Chevy pickup left the scene of an accident north of Hoyt on 118th Road.

Jackson County says the truck may possibly be a 2005 model. The truck appears to have heavy front-end damage.

Sheriff Morse says the truck will be missing a passenger side running light assembly and a plastic lower bumper where the fog lights are located.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash
Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
One home is damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
The University of Kansas says the graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now...
KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather

Latest News

Kansas forward Paul Pierce (34) has been named to The Associated Press All-Big 12 basketball...
Former Jayhawk Paul Pierce named to 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class
Organizers plan to discuss cases before Brown vs. Board of Education for 67th anniversary
Organizers plan to discuss cases before Brown vs. Board of Education for 67th anniversary
Brown vs. Board 67th Anniversary Preview
Organizers plan to discuss cases before Brown vs. Board of Education for 67th anniversary
Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday.
2 Kansas City officers hurt when driver tries to flee arrest