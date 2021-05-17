Jackson Co. sheriffs searching for a hit and run vehicle and suspect
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hit-and-run vehicle and suspect.
According to Sheriff Tim Morse, around 1:30 a.m., Sunday morning a white Chevy pickup left the scene of an accident north of Hoyt on 118th Road.
Jackson County says the truck may possibly be a 2005 model. The truck appears to have heavy front-end damage.
Sheriff Morse says the truck will be missing a passenger side running light assembly and a plastic lower bumper where the fog lights are located.
If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.
