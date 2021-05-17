Advertisement

Holton home explosion likely caused by propane leak

13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says the likely cause of a home explosion in rural Holton last week was due to a propane leak.

Morse said a sizeable amount of propane is believed to have leaked into the home from a nearby propane tank, however, the location of that leak was unidentifiable.

The explosion is not believed to be criminal in nature.

What sparked the blast remains under investigation.

The explosion was reported around 6:15 p.m. Monday, May 10, near 270 Road and Q4 Road, just northeast of Jackson Heights High School.

Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton, was killed in the blast. His wife, Teri, was airlifted to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

The home is a complete loss. Residents reported hearing the blast from miles away.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover costs of Griffiths’ funeral, as well as towards Teri’s medical bills, and to replace items lost in the explosion.

Last week, Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn said Griffiths worked with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation for over 35 years.

He described Griffiths to 13 NEWS as a “family man” and “a tremendous asset” to Parks and Rec.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
One home is damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
The University of Kansas says the graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now...
KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather
Water rescue from flash flooding
Man rescued from car after getting caught in a flash flood in Wabaunsee Co.
Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

Latest News

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery
Flooding in Lyndon, KS. Video submitted by Lacey Long.
Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening
Flooding in Lyndon, KS. Video submitted by Lacey Long.
Flooding in Lyndon, KS
Flooding over K-99 (file)
Multiple roads, including K-99 in Lyon Co. partially reopened after high waters recede