Hank Jr. to headline Stormont Vail Events Center grand reopening

Country Music Legend will be in Topeka in July
FILE - Hank Williams, Jr. performs in concert at The BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. on Aug. 19, 2017.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Chris Fisher and Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. will be in Topeka on July 10, 2021, to kick off the Grand “Re-Opening” of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Tyler Farr will be a special guest.

A $48 million renovation project has been underway since 2019.

After being essentially shut down for a year due to the pandemic, the Events Center’s calendar is beginning to fill up. See what’s happening by clicking here.

“Certainly, the concert is the biggest excitement that we’ve had in the past 15 months working through the pandemic and getting ready to finish up the renovations,” said Kellen Seitz, the General Manager of the Events Center.

A ribbon cutting with the Greater Topeka Partnership for the Event Center is scheduled for Friday, July, 9.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday with pre-sale open Wednesday.

