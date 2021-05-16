Two homes damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree near the homes in Southwest Topeka.
The Topeka Fire Department responded to reports on the 5600 block of SW Terrace just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Crews said lightning struck a tree and fell on one home.
The tree also broke the windows of another home.
No one was injured.
