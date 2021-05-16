Advertisement

Streets closed off in Riley Co. while fire crews battle structure fire

The Riley County Police Department posted on their Twitter page that streets from 1200 block of Yuma St. and the 400 block of South 12th St. are temporarily closed while Manhattan fire crews work on a structure fire.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan Fire Department is currently battling a structure fire in Fort Riley.

The Riley County Police Department posted on their Twitter page that streets from 1200 block of Yuma St. and the 400 block of South 12th St. are temporarily closed while Manhattan fire crews work on a structure fire.

This is a developing story.

