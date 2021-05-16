Rain and Thunderstorms Today, Less Rain for Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain and thunderstorms this morning that will cause for some locally heavy rain amounts. Some areas have picked up over 5 inches of rain so far, and others have seen maybe a half inch. This morning’s rain should begin to dissipate and be mostly gone by 1pm this afternoon. Afterwards, the clouds may begin to break apart from south to north providing for some brief sunshine.

Highs today will get into the middle 70s and southerly winds will be between 5-10 mph. Later this afternoon and early evening there is a good chance at seeing more rain and thunderstorms. These storms will last into the early part of the night and could produce localized heavy rainfall amounts. Areas that have seen heavier rain this morning will definitely need to be mindful about the risk of flooding. Temperatures tonight will be near 61 degrees with skies becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms with a brief clearing period early this afternoon. High near 74. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms ending before midnight. Low near 61. Mostly cloudy afterwards. Southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers. High near 74. Mostly cloudy. East winds between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will also likely be dry for most of the day with very scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle 70s with southeast winds between 5-10 mph and otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain and thunderstorms become more widespread Wednesday with highs still in the middle 70s. Southerly winds should increase now to about 10-15 mph.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening with highs still in the middle 70s and southeast winds. Thursday morning should be dry.

Friday looks nearly identical to Thursday and rain showers become less widespread for the weekend. We are not expected to get any severe weather this week and will likely see some small thunderstorms that could potentially produce gusty winds, isolated dime and nickel size hail, heavy rain, and of course lightning and thunder.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but probably not until Monday or Tuesday of the next week. All said and done, I believe most places will see between 2-3 inches of rain with localized amounts between 4-6 inches possible.

8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.