Manhattan High and Rossville win singles state tennis titles

High school athletes competed at Kossover Tennis Center in the state tennis tournament.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two athletes from local schools are leaving the court with state championships.

Manhattan High’s Dan Harkin won in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the schools first state singles championship since 1982. The Indians as a team finished in third place overall.

Rossville’s Alexander Sherer also took home a state championship. In the class 3A-1A state singles championship match, he battled back and forth in the title match, but ultimately pulled out the victory (6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)).

Hayden High nearly took home a state championship in doubles. The Wildcats Michael Sandstrom and Gus Glotzbach made it all the way to the state title match, but fell just short in straight sets.

