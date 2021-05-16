Manhattan High and Rossville win singles state tennis titles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two athletes from local schools are leaving the court with state championships.

Manhattan High’s Dan Harkin won in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the schools first state singles championship since 1982. The Indians as a team finished in third place overall.

Rossville’s Alexander Sherer also took home a state championship. In the class 3A-1A state singles championship match, he battled back and forth in the title match, but ultimately pulled out the victory (6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)).

HOLY COW!! WHAT A MATCH!! Dawg🎾🎾🎾1st State champ!6-7(8-10),6-4,7-6(7-5) GO DAWGS!🥇 — Rossville Dawgs (@RossvilleDawgs) May 16, 2021

Hayden High nearly took home a state championship in doubles. The Wildcats Michael Sandstrom and Gus Glotzbach made it all the way to the state title match, but fell just short in straight sets.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.