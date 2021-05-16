Man trapped on top of car while car is stuck in water

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Early Sunday afternoon, Dover Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was stuck in water, while it continued to rise.

The vehicle was stalled at Post Creek Road and Stallion Road just off I-70.

When responders arrived, the man was on top of his car waiting to be rescued. His car was about halfway deep in water from flash flooding that spread from the field onto the road.

The rescue team said the water stopped rising when they arrived and planned to use a boat to transport the stranded man out of the water.

There have been no injuries reported.

