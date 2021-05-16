Advertisement

LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE

No Caption
No Caption(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka
Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
Two homes damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon

Latest News

Water rescue from flash flooding
Man trapped on top of car while car is stuck in water
Carrol Joy, a World War II veteran watches a drive-by birthday party for him on Saturday, May...
Kansas WWII Veteran turns 101-years-old
Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
Two homes damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
Rain and Thunderstorms this Morning
Sunday Morning