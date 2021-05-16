KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says the 2:30 P.M. graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now canceled due to severe weather conditions.

The university posted on Twitter saying, “Due to the continued threat of severe weather in the area, our 2:30 p.m. Commencement ceremony has been canceled. We will continue to provide updates via text message, email, and our Commencement website.”

The university also says that the 6:30 commencement is still planned as scheduled and no tickets are required.

The 10:30 A.M. graduation commencement was canceled due to weather.

