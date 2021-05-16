Advertisement

KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather

The University of Kansas says the graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now...
The University of Kansas says the graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now canceled due to severe weather conditions.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says the 2:30 P.M. graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now canceled due to severe weather conditions.

The university posted on Twitter saying, “Due to the continued threat of severe weather in the area, our 2:30 p.m. Commencement ceremony has been canceled. We will continue to provide updates via text message, email, and our Commencement website.”

The university also says that the 6:30 commencement is still planned as scheduled and no tickets are required.

The 10:30 A.M. graduation commencement was canceled due to weather.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash
Apartment fire in the 100 block of Jackson Ave. (Burlingame, KS)
At least one injured in Burlingame fire
OSHA opens investigation at Frito Lay in Topeka
TPD cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon
Last 2 Kansas counties with mask rules ponder new guidelines

Latest News

Carrol Joy, a World War II veteran watches a drive-by birthday party for him on Saturday, May...
Kansas WWII Veteran turns 101-years-old
Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree and fell on one of them on Sunday, May 16,...
Two homes damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka
Rain and Thunderstorms this Morning
Sunday Morning
An Emporia woman was arrested for ramming her vehicle into another with intent.
An Emporia woman charged after ramming vehicle into another with intent